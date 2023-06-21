65th Annual Ford Fireworks to light up sky June 26

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 65th Annual Ford Fireworks will light up the sky over the Detroit River on Monday, June 26.

The big event, produced by The Parade Company, is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of spectators.

“The Ford Fireworks is truly one of the most beautiful shows in the country and we are so honored to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring the show to Detroit for its 65th year,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, The Parade Company, in a press release.

The 24-minute show is expected to start at 10:06 p.m.

"It’s so awe inspiring just seeing how big (the fireworks) actually are," said Anna Hayes who works in downtown Detroit. "The crowds that come down here, you see people come from everywhere."

Hayes says she's been to several fireworks shows in downtown Detroit over the years and most recently got to watch the show from the building she works in near the Riverwalk.

This year’s show is themed “Splash into Summer" — and will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects. The Parade Company says the show will feature the most fireworks they've ever shot off.

"I think what is super cool about the show is that it’s international. It’s a celebration for Canada and the United States at the same time and I don’t know that anywhere else in the world has an international firework show," said Marlene Konkoly who has attended the show in years past.

Many Detroiters say the show is a right of passage. Tasha Motley says her family has been going to see it together for many years.

"The fireworks was a family day for us: me, my father, which my mother and father are no longer with us, and my sister and brother. We always came down to the fireworks every year. We get down early, park downtown and we were going to be at Hart Plaza," said Motley.

The Parade Company says crews are already working to load up the barges that will carry the fireworks onto the Detroit River. On Monday afternoon, the boats will float down the waterway into their final resting place for the show.

"The Riverwalk itself will not be open but at 2 o'clock, you can go into Hart Plaza. When the police department decide Hart Plaza is full they’ll stop entry," said Michaels. "(On) Belle Isle at 2 o clock, they will accept cars going over the bridge. After 3,000 cars onto Belle Isle, they will freeze cars. You’ll have to park on the other side and then you’ll have to walk over the bridge."

Detroiters say they're excited to see people spending time and money in the city after several busy weekends in a row.

"I love it. It makes our city look good. It brings people out. It’s brings tourists here and like she said We are Detroiters and we love our city," said Detroit native Letitia Harvey.

There will also be a Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party fundraiser that night for The Parade Company Foundation. Guests can expect live music, catering, games and giveaways. According to a press release, the party is sold out.

The Parade Company is currently fundraising as part of its "Be A Heart of History" campaign for its new headquarters and parade studio on the Detroit Riverfront. Learn more here.