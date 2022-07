DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside.

At least one person was fatally shot.

Police say, the house was shot up by a neighbor who lived across the street.

Sources say, the neighbor became annoyed by a party being held at the home.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Further information will be provided as soon as it is made available.