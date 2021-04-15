Watch
7-year-old allegedly shot by father in Detroit overnight; arrest made after barricaded situation

Detroit police say a 7-year-old girl was shot by her father after a dispute with the girl's mom.
Posted at 5:18 AM, Apr 15, 2021
(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 7-year-old girl is recovering after being shot by her father inside a home overnight.

It happened on the city's northwest side at a home on Appoline near Chicago.

Police say it started as a fight between the father and the girl's mother, and turned into a barricaded gunman situation. The man surrendered around 3:30 a.m. after barricading himself inside the home for several hours.

According to police, the woman and the 7-year-old were trying to flee the home when he exited the house with a rifle and fired multiple shots into their vehicle. One of those shots his the 7-year-old in the left shoulder. She is in stable condition.

We're told the man also had his 80-year-old father and his father's elderly girlfriend inside the home when this all went dow.

Police tell us the suspect was heavily intoxicated when this happened.

