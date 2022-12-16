Watch Now
72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair

Posted at 2:50 PM, Dec 16, 2022
(WXYZ) — A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the workers saw the passenger vehicle underwater around 8:50 a.m. and reported it to officials.

The dive team, officials say, saw no movement inside the 2013 Honda Accord. It was pulled from the water and a body was discovered inside.

The victim has been identified as 72-year-old David Rudd of Clinton Township.

Witnesses tell officials the vehicle had been parked near the boat ramps the day before.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says there are no signs of foul play.

