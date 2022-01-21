A wintry weekend and a snowy start to next week

Winter kicks up a notch with more cold and snow on the way this weekend. Up to this point, snow has been hard to come by for Metro Detroit with a snowy deficit of nearly 7". That's about to change over the next 3 days with a series of Alberta Clippers coming this way.

Mike Taylor

Out of all the systems headed this way the third, which arrives Monday will be the strongest. Therefore, that's the one we'll focus on even though the others will bring a little snow, windy conditions and chilly temps as well.

maxuser

By Monday morning, snow will move in and pick up through midday with accumulations up to 3+" possible. The timing will be ironed out over the weekend but the "early call" appears to impact the drive home MORE than the drive to work and school. Either way the roads will be messy while the snow is falling. We'll keep you updated.

