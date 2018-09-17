AAA Michigan: Average daily gas price slightly increases

5:43 AM, Sep 17, 2018
8:06 AM, Sep 17, 2018

(WXYZ) - AAA Michigan reports that compared to last week, the statewide average daily gas price has increased slightly.

The current average is about $2.94 per gallon, about 1 cent more than last week's average and about 38 cents more than this time last year.

The lowest average price can be found in the Traverse City area for the second week in a row at $2.75 per gallon. The highest average price is in the Ann Arbor area at about $2.97 per gallon.

 

