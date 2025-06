SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Humane and the Mike Morse Law Firm are teaming up to host their annual Meet Your Best Friend event this weekend.

Over 200 adoptable pets will be available at the parking lot of Morse's law firm, located at 24901 Northwestern Hwy in Southfield.

The event will also feature giveaways, swag and more from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday (June 7).

You can find more information about the event at this link.