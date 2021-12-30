Adopt your new best friend this holiday season with Detroit Animal Care

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Animal Care is hosting free adoption events as animal lovers ring in the new year. According to the press release, these events will consist of free adoptions, waiving all license fees, and offering strays with microchips a free ride home.

“Our message to Detroiters is, Come get your pets!" says Director of Animal Care & Control for the Detroit Health Department Mark Kumpf. "We have many deserving dogs and cats waiting to find their Furever homes, so we are waiving all adoption and licensing fees throughout the New Year holiday."

The press release states that dogs are neutered and will come with a leash, collar, supply of food, and a goody bag with treats. All dogs and cats have been microchipped, vaccinated against rabies, and have had their first set of vaccinations.

Here are the dates and times the New Year’s Adoption event takes place:

Dec. 31, 2021 from 12 – 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 1, 2022 from 12 – 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 2, 2022 from 12 – 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 3, 2022 from 12 – 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 4, 2022 from 12 – 2:30 p.m.

All of the adoption events will take place at Detroit Animal Care located at 7401 Chrysler Drive, Detroit 48211.