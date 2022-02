(WXYZ) — Nearly three years after originally debuting, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is holding its first-ever show in Detroit later this summer.

313 Presents announced that AEW: Rampage and AEW: Dynamite will perform at Little Caesars Arena on June 29, 2022.

They'll bring Adam Page, Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Ruby Soho and many more to Detroit for the show.

Tickets for the show go on sale on March 11 at 10 a.m.