After family farm destroyed by Armada tornado, owner donates pounds of meat to community

ARMADA, Mich. (WXYZ) — With all the damage in Armada and the cleanup efforts, one business is helping out and donating food.

The town of Armada was hit by an EF-1 tornado Saturday, shattering everything in its way including ripping the roof off the Armada In MI, damaging businesses and knocking out the power. The Burgher Family Farm just opened and had thousands of pounds of food in fridges. They say they didn’t want the food to go to waste.

"We felt it was necessary to feed people to keep them here, keep them working," said Jay Burgher.

The Burgher Family Farm just opened inside the Armada In MI on July 1.

"It was going to go bad," Jay said. "We thought it would be best to feed the community instead of leaving it in the freezer for a couple of days then throwing it in the dumpster."

Jay says he had 2,000 pounds of high-quality beef and pork. Soon after other businesses got involved.

Every single person that we reached out to for some sort of assistance didn’t just agree, they jumped in with more than what we were asking for.

Jay says it took five years to have the top quality meat store ready, then to lose it all in a matter of minutes was heartbreaking. He says even though he lost thousands of dollars of meat, seeing the smiles on people’s faces and everyone coming together to help out is priceless.