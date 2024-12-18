Amazon delivery driver reportedly victim of armed robbery in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police responded to a report of an armed robbery of an Amazon delivery driver Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Courtville Street near Outer Drive.

Police said the driver was delivering packages when a vehicle drove in front of her. Three suspects were dressed in all black and announced the robbery.

Packages were stolen from the driver and the Amazon delivery truck, police said. The suspects then took off in a dark-colored SUV.

Additional details about the incident weren't immediately released.

Detectives were canvassing the area looking for surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

