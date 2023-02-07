Applications now open for ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Applications are now open for the ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders announced Tuesday morning.

Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is the City of Detroit’s summer work experience program for Detroit youth, and it aims to provide summer jobs for 8,000 people ages 14-24. The program launched in 2015.

This year’s kickoff event was held this morning at DTE Energy’s headquarters in Detroit. The application portal is now open and will remain open until May 31.

“This summer, we plan to make our 70,000th summer job opportunity available through GDYT,” said Mayor Duggan in a statement. “Every year, it is inspiring to see so many thousands of youth sign up for this program, some who are multi-year participants taking further steps toward their final career paths, others getting their first taste of having a job and earning a paycheck. And every year, our employers, our philanthropic community and our partners across the city are there to meet them, to guide them, and to help them shape their futures.”

DTE has been a partner in this program over the years — and the program has garnered support from Skillman Foundation, along with big and small companies in the Detroit area.

New enhancements to the program this year include:

• Continuing to further embed conflict resolution and problem solving into the program.

• Incorporating additional Financial Literacy training into GDYT to help youth better prepare for the future. Youth will gain an understanding of financial literacy concepts in order to properly manage their money even in a tough economy.

• Including additional Consumer Education to assist young adults who utilize social media in correctly identifying issues that concern the public as well as how to protect themselves.

• Expanding efforts to service youth with disabilities by partnering with additional agencies/resources.

To apply for the program, volunteer, become a partner or learn more information, click here.