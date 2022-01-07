Watch
Applications open for Scripps Howard Foundation, WXYZ-TV 7 Detroit Scholarship through MAB

(WXYZ)
7 Action News Live slate
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:16:04-05

(WXYZ) — The Scripps Howard Foundation and WXYZ-TV Channel 7 are offering students at Michigan colleges, universities and trade schools to earn a scholarship with the MAB.

Interested students need to send the following items directly to the MAB Foundation:

  1. Cover Letter
  2. Resume
  3. Letters of Recommendation
  4. 200-300 word essay, outlining their career goals

All scholarship applications must be received by the MAB Foundation no later than Friday, January 28, 2022.

MAB Foundation Station Scholarship Program
820 N. Capitol Ave.
Lansing, MI 48906

Or you can email your application to mabf@michmab.com

For more information, click here.

