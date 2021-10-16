Watch
Archdiocese of Detroit parishes hit the streets for annual ‘Mercy in Action Day’

Posted at 9:35 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 09:35:56-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Archdiocese of Detroit is coming together Saturday to give back to the community.

On October 16, the Archdiocese will host its sixth annual “Mercy in Action Day of Service.”

This year’s projects includeS cleaning cemeteries, collecting items for disaster relief, and creating care packages for foster children, seniors, the military, and the homeless.

“Our goal with Mercy in Action is to proclaim the Gospel through acts of mercy, serving as Christ’s hands doing his work in our communities,” director of evangelical charity for the Archdiocese of Detroit Chris Leach said. “We can’t unleash the Gospel by waiting for people to come to us. We need to go out and meet people, ministering to and with them. Our hope with Mercy in Action Day is that participants will be inspired to make evangelical charity – loving God and our neighbor according to the Gospel – a regular part of their lives throughout the year.”

Currently, 46 parishes have registered for this year’s Mercy in Action Day, with almost two thousand volunteers expected to assist with around 60 individual service projects.

