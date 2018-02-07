Armed robbery of couple reported in Royal Oak coney island parking lot

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Royal Oak police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery in the parking lot of a coney island early Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened in the parking lot of National Coney Island on N. Main St. around 1:19 a.m. That's near 12 Mile and Main St.

The victim tells police two black men approached the victims while they were inside the vehicle and demanded money.

The man and woman in their 30s said the two suspects were armed with handguns and fled with the victims' wallet and a cell phone.

The woman also tells police one of the suspects hit her in the face with one of the guns. She had a minor injury but declined treatment from EMS.

The first suspect id described as a black male, 6-feet tall weighing 200 pounds. He had a light blue zip-up hoodie and a winter hat.

Police say the second suspect is described as a black male, 6-feet-1, about 220 pounds wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.

According to police, the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Keith Spencer at 248-246-3456.