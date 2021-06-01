Augmented reality art festival kicks off Tuesday in Detroit, lasts through the summer

(WXYZ) — Detroit's first augmented reality art festival will kick off Tuesday and last all throughout the summer.

The Electrifly Detroit Augmented Reality Mural Festival, presented by BrandXR, will feature some of Detroit's top artists.

Art lovers can download the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art app for free and visit public murals at their own leisure. You have to scan the murals and then they come alive in 3D.

Artists include Hubert Massey, Chris Dyer, Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky, Phybr and Armageddon Beachparty.

“Electrifly Detroit redefines the way we experience art,” said Malik Mattan, co-founder of Electrifly Co. based in Detroit. “Combining public art with new immersive technologies, we are bringing one of the oldest forms of storytelling to life in an exciting interactive and immersive way that everyone has free access to.”

The locations and artists are below.

Artist Names + Locations:

Hubert Massey

“Rising Strong”

Location: Boston-Edison District, Karasi Education Center, 1741 Atkinson Ave., Detroit

Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky

“Best Buds"

Location: Eastern Market District, 1511 Winder St., Detroit

Chris Dyer

“The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car”

Locations: 8 Mile District, The REEF Detroit, 6640 E. 8 Mile Road, Detroit and

New Center, Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit

Phybr

“Octophant”

Location: Greektown District, The Elephant Room, 439 E. Congress St., Detroit

Armageddon Beachparty

“Gidget Cat”

Location: Woodbridge District, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit