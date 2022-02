DUNDEE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police and fire crews in Dundee are investigating a minor chemical explosion Tuesday.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Dundee Police Department posted to social media about the incident that happened on Rawson Street near Tecumseh Street.

Authorities say a homemade “drano bomb” went off. A second device also was found nearby.

There are no known injuries, according to police.

Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution. They were offered shelter.