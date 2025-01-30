Aviation expert, former FAA employee shares insights on mid-air collision

(WXYZ) — Aviation experts say that while the mid-air collision in Washington, D.C., is tragic, it is not indicative of air traffic controllers or pilots.

“To have two aircrafts come together, especially in that close proximity on a short final (approach), that’s pretty much unheard of,” said aviation consultant Ron Bazman.

Bazman spent more than three decades with the FAA specializing in airspace procedures and operations as well as managing multiple air traffic control towers.

He says communications issues and possible distractions in the cockpit could have played a role in Wednesday’s mid-air collision.

“You have a very dark night and a lot of ground lighting pollution that would distract or make it very difficult for pilots to see other aircraft - depending upon their angles,” said Bazman.

FULL INTERVIEW: Aviation expert, former FAA employee Ron Bazman shares insights on mid-air collision

Bazman describes flight operations in the D.C. area as highly proceduralized, and communications between air traffic controllers and pilots as typically very good. Officials say controllers warned the chopper it was on a collision course with the American Eagle jet.

"If, all of a sudden, there was another aircraft talking on frequency, I have not listened to the tapes, but it could also be where the helicopter was operating on an independent frequency with air traffic control, which a lot of the time is the case, especially in a congested area like that-they segregate the frequencies as well as the procedures," Bazman says.

“We’re used to seeing helicopters going up and down the Potomac and flights coming in and out. It’s just, it’s rare and shocking because it’s so close to home,” said Delman Coates, who hails from the Greater DMV area.

Delman Coates traveled to DTW from Reagan National Airport Thursday. He’s still wrapping his head around what happened.

“Initially, I was concerned the airport would be backed up, but it wasn’t. It was business as usual. I think the operations were smooth this morning, but the atmosphere and mood seemed quite somber,” Coates said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will take the lead in investigating the collision with the FAA and Department of Defense as partners.

“They’re going to look at recordings as far as voice recordings, they’re going to look at recordings for tracks of the aircraft, they’re going to examine any parts of the aircraft that they’re actually able to recover, and they’re also probably going to look at the injuries to some of the passengers, everything that will help indicate how the events transpired,” Bazman said.

The preliminary report for the investigation could be produced within 30 days. The final report may take a year or possibly longer.

