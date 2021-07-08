Watch
Belle Isle Aquarium set to reopen after being closed since March 2020

Posted at 8:49 AM, Jul 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Belle Isle Aquarium is set to reopen to the general public on Friday after being closed since March 2020.

The aquarium, operated by the Belle Isle Conservancy, was designed by Detroit architect Albert Kahn and opened on August 18, 1904. It is the oldest aquarium in the country.

Despite the closure during the pandemic, the aquarium staff continued to maintain care of the animals, manage facility improvements and continue education programs through virtual experiences.

New exhibits and facility improvements were installed while the aquarium was closed to the public.

It will reopen Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

