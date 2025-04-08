Beloved producer Rosemary Wlodarcyzk retiring after nearly 3 decades at Channel 7

After nearly three decades at Channel 7, beloved producer Rosemary Wlodarcyzk is retiring.

Rosemary joined Channel 7 in 1997, producing "Healthy Living Live."

She later helped launch our hour-long Noon newscast and the 4 p.m. newscast, before moving on to produce 7 News Detroit at 11 p.m.

"Rosemary has been the standard of excellence and a good friend to many who have come through this newsroom," News Director Tim Kochenderfer said.

We want to thank Rosemary for what she has meant to our station, and what his work her meant to our viewers. We wish her the best in this new chapter!