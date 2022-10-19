Biden to release 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserves in hopes of lowering gas in the U.S.

(WXYZ) — President Biden is expected to announce three steps to bring gas prices down across the United States.

The first step is the sale of 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The White House says that distribution would meet his promise to release a total of 180 million barrels over six months.

He’s also expected to talk about shoring up reserves for the future and to call on oil and gas companies to pass on sky-high profits to consumers.

So far, they haven't shown signs of wanting to do that.

"It's difficult, you know, for people to deal with groceries, where the price is increasing, where the price of gas is increasing," Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney said.

Experts say the White House is trying to highlight Biden's actions ahead of the midterms.