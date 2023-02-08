BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters starts February 9

MICHIGAN — If you're looking for a new fur-baby, now might be the time. BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with shelters across the state to help you adopt.

February 9-15, 40 participating shelters will drop adoption fees for cats and dogs to just $50.

The annual event has been making bringing home your next snuggle buddy, running partner, or playmate easier since 2016, helping over 138,000 pets find loving forever families.

Remember; a pet is a lifetime commitment— their lifetime. It is not a gift you get on a whim. Make sure you've had a serious conversation with your loved ones before adopting a pet and are prepared to care for them for 10-15 years, minimum.