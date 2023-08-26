Body of missing swimmer recovered in Walled Lake

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The body of a man who went swimming in Walled Lake and had been missing since early Thursday morning was recovered Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The body of Adam Milacki, 34, of Walled Lake was found in about 30 feet of water and 500 feet from shore by divers with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.

Deputies say Milacki jumped off a pontoon boat and started swimming with two friends late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Investigators said as threatening weather moved into the area, his two friends made it back onto the pontoon boat but lost sight of Milacki. They then notified police in Walled Lake.

The dive team with the sheriff’s office started searching for Milacki around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. The search continued later that morning with the help of several other agencies including Michigan State Police. The Southeast Michigan Dive Group also helped.

Deputies said the friends weren’t able to give them an approximate location where they last saw Milacki, making the search more difficult. Severe weather also complicated the search.

The search continued Friday morning and his body was found around 7 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation and the Oakland County Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy Saturday.