Body of missing West Bloomfield woman found in Island Lake police say

Bloomfield Township Police Department
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 13, 2021
According to the Bloomfield Township Police, the body of a missing 44-year-old West Bloomfield woman was recovered Friday morning from Island Lake in in Bloomfield Township.

According to police, the recovered woman was reported missing on Thursday, August 12 around 7:50 p.m..

They say she was last seen in a canoe on the lake, but the canoe later returned to shore unoccupied.

After searching the lake, police say they recovered the body of a female matching the description of the missing female from Island Lake at around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

This case is currently under investigation by the Bloomfield Township Police Department. Anyone with information related to this case, is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department 248-433-7755.

