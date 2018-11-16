Bomb threat occurs during planned protest for officer at Detroit school

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Students were evacuated at Western International High School after a bomb threat.

While the evacuations were underway, other students were out protesting, saying an officer who worked at the school was transferred.

Students say they went to Officer Garcia claiming a staff member was harassing them. Students say Garcia took their concerns to the district and after that, he was transferred.

"There's no reason he should have been transferred," one protester said.

Nearly one thousand current and former students have signed a petition.

Detroit Public Schools Community District released the following statement about Garcia:

The district and principal agreed that it was best for Officer Garcia and the school for him to be transferred to another location. Officer Garcia raised concerns about an employee and those concerns were thoroughly reviewed and addressed. It was clear after the review that Office Garcia could no longer embrace a positive relationship with employees at the school, which would negatively affect the school's culture. A new officer will be assigned to the school and Officer Garcia will continue to serve as an officer in the district.

Students say it's not Garcia who needed to leave and they won't stop until he comes back.