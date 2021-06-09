Boy, 6, injured after man shoots through window of Ypsilanti Township home

YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old boy was injured Sunday afternoon while playing outside his home in the 1300 block of Candlewood Lane in Ypsilanti Township.

Ryan Le-Nguyen, 29, has been charged in the shooting, according to an MLive report.

The incident was captured on Ring video.

Investigators say the children were playing outside when Le-Nguyen heard a commotion outside his house, then told the children to leave. He then allegedly went back inside the house and fired a round through his window, striking a 6-year-old boy.

The boy had non-life-threatening injuries and Le-Nguyen is now charged with assault with intent to murder. His bond was set at $10,000. However, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office criticized the judge's decision to allow bond. Now the prosecutor's office is pushing to have the suspect's bond revoked and Nguyen placed back in police custody, MLive reported.