Boys II Men, En Vogue to perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

(WXYZ) — It will be a concert to remember.

Boyz II Men will perform at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre with En Vogue on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Tickets begin at $39.80 on the lawn and go on sale Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets in the Crest Ford pavilion, Ford Motor Company luxury seats and on the lawn, visit 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Boyz II Men has won four Grammy Awards over their 25-year career. The group has also won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Their past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.

En Vogue created numerous R&B and Pop smashes including “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Don’t Let Go,” and “Whatta Man” feat. Salt N Pepa).