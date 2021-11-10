Campus Martius rink to host pre-season skating opportunity for public

(WXYZ) — It's the most wonderful time of the year and the skating rink at Campus Martius in Detroit is getting ready to officially open to the public for the season on Nov. 19.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership and Visit Detroit announced they will also be hosting a rink preview weekend Nov. 12 - Nov. 14 to give the public a pre-season skating opportunity:

Friday, Nov. 12 – 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, Nov. 13 – 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, Nov. 14 – noon to 10 p.m.

The rink officially opens on Friday, Nov. 19, following the annual Detroit Tree Lighting.

You can watch WXYZ-TV's Light Up The Season Special that Friday on Channel 7 starting at 7 p.m.

