Canadian barge hits edge of dock in Detroit River

(WXYZ) - A Canadian Barge hit the edge of a pier in Detroit Friday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Detroit sector.

It occurred around 10 a.m. at the Nicholson pier in southwest Detroit.

The barge started veering towards the Nicholson Pier. Crew members gave it some rudder to try to prevent it from going in that direction.

Crew members tried going in reverse, but their efforts failed. They eventually punched a hole in the barge.

Officials say the pier is fine and the eight crew members on board are all okay.