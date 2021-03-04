Menu

Car crashes into home causing significant damage, rupturing gas line in Monroe

Posted at 5:59 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 05:59:25-05

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monroe police said a car crashed into a home and ruptured the gas line in the city on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the home in the 600 block of Clark St. just before 8 p.m. and saw an unoccupied Ford Econoline van crashed into the northwest corner of the home.

The crash caused significant damage and ruptured the main gas line.

Thankfully, no one was inside the home at the time.

The driver was located at the scene and not injured. It is believed that alcohol could be a factor in the crash.

Michigan Gas Utilities was able to successfully contain the gas leak.

