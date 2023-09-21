1 dead after car crashes into front of Macomb County court building, explodes

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person has died after a vehicle crashed into the front of the Macomb County Circuit Court building Wednesday evening.

Northbound Gratiot Avenue is closed between Crocker Boulevard and Market Street, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m., the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff said the initial call came in as an explosion at the court building.

Witnesses told authorities that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Gratiot at a high rate of speed, got to the intersection at Cass Avenue, left the roadway, went onto the sidewalk and crashed into the cement wall in front of the building.

Upon impact, the vehicle exploded. When deputies arrived, they saw the vehicle in flames.

One person was inside the car and died. Investigators believe they have identified the victim but have not released a name. Additional information will be released after the victim is positively identified, which could be on Thursday.

"It's just a matter of doing our thorough investigation, speaking to potential family members and then as always, we're asking anybody that may have been a witness to this crash to give us a call and give us their statement," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.

A crash team is investigating the incident. The sheriff's office is advising people to avoid the area.