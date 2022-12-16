Car theft victims turning to social media to recover vehicles

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As car theft remains a big problem in major cities like Detroit, victims say they're turning to social media to track down their cars.

Dominique Howard says last weekend, she became a victim to car thieves while enjoying a night out.

"Me and my friend went out to celebrate a friend's birthday and we went to Demi’s Restaurant and Bar off of Telegraph which none of us have been there but there was no available parking in the parking lot so we parked on Woodbine Street," said Howard.

After spending just two hours in the restaurant, Howard says she came out to an empty parking spot where her car was previously left. Howard says thieves stole her car and only left broken glass behind.

"I bust out crying because I work hard for my stuff," said Howard. "I work two jobs and I go to school and my book bag was in the car, my notebook and I have an exam today that I can’t even really study for."

The same thing happening to Diamond Samuels last Saturday. She says thieves took her car directly from the front of her apartment building.

"I tried to auto start it because I was leaving to take my son to his auntie so she could watch him while I get things done and my truck wasn’t starting. I went downstairs to see what was going on and it was completely gone," said Samuels.

Samuels says she's now left without a way to get to and from work, the grocery store or run errands for her mom who has disabilities.

"I’m really frustrated. I am because it’s heartbreaking. It’s my first truck literally and it’s just gone. I’m literally struggling and now I’m struggling more because of this situation. People just don’t care," said Samuels. "I just know that my truck is completely in pieces like I just have a feeling that the catalytic converter is gone, my tires are gone. I even bought a new car seat for my son, he’s one, that’s gone."

After making police reports, both women turned to social media to try to track down their cars. They're a part of a group of nearly 50,000 people on a Detroit Facebook page dedicated to tracking down stolen cars.

While Samuels' 2004 Chevy Trailblazer is still missing, Howard says she found her Hyundai Tucson about five minutes from where it went missing. She says after posting in the group, someone reached out to her saying the car was left in their garage by the thieves.

Howard says when she got the car back there were bullet shell casings inside, exterior damage and the thieves trashed the interior. There were also several personal items stolen including her headphones, school notebook and spare keys.

Detroit Police say car theft has always been an issue not only in Detroit but throughout the metropolitan area and many other major cities. They say in recent years small cars like Hyundais and Kias have been the target to criminals.

"Given the volume of cars stolen throughout metro Detroit, how realistic is it that you guys can track down cars once they’re stolen?" 7 Action News reporter Whitney Burney asked Detroit Police.

"It’s very realistic. We’ve had some really good arrests through the technology, the Sirius system in the cars. A lot of vehicles are able to be tracked," said Sgt. Otha Craighead with DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Unit.

Police say to prevent becoming a victim to auto theft, drivers should do the following:



Invest in steering wheel locks

Use audible car alarms

Park in well-lit areas, garages or covered parking, when possible

If you see something, say something

"We also ask that the citizens help us if they have information of people doing this," said Lt. Dana Russell.

Police say if your car is stolen, call police because recovering your vehicle on your own can be dangerous.

"I know it's frustrating for people that they have to go recover their own car but they don't have to recover their own car. Call the police. It's safer. Safer is the key word," said Craighead.

Anyone who falls victim to car theft should call 911. Police say if you have information about thefts happening in your area, you can call the station directly or silent observer.

