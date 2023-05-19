Carjacking suspect crashes into old Dearborn cemetery, causing damage

(WXYZ) — An old Dearborn cemetery dating back to the 1800s was damaged early this morning after a carjacking suspect crashed through the fence and over gravestones.

Dearborn police say suspects stole a KIA in Dearborn last night near Rotunda before using it to allegedly carjack a Chrysler 300 in Garden City.

A pursuit began of the KIA and Chrysler 300 around 1 a.m. before the driver of the Chrysler 300 lost control around Cherry Hill and Elizabeth, striking two trees, the fence and multiple headstones.

"You find no peace, there's no peace anywhere," said Elena Lovelace, manager of Mt. Kelly Cemetery. "The statues were all broken and all of these monuments moved."

Police say all of the suspects were taken into custody in Dearborn and Detroit.

No serious injuries were reported, and police say weapons were recovered.

According to the website for the Sacred Heart Parish and School, the cemetery has served the parish and community since 1856.

