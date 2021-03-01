Cedar Point looking to hire 6,500 associates for 2021 season

(WXYZ) — Cedar Point plans to hire approximately 6,500 associates for the 2021 season.

The park will be hosting a virtual National Hiring Day event on March 13. It will also host in-person open interviews at the park on the same day.

Applicants will be able to meet directly with the Cedar Point recruiting team with health and safety protocols in place.

Open interviews will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2220 First Street (corner of First Street and Cedar Point Drive) in Sandusky.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including Rides, Merchandise, Park Services, Food and Beverage, Guest Services, Hospitality and more. The virtual hiring day will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams. The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work.

