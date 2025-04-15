Child hit and killed by ice cream truck in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A child has died after being hit by an ice cream truck in Detroit on Monday.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near Rutland Street and Diversey Avenue.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene, is cooperating and was taken into custody.

Video: Detroit Police Department Capt. Shannon Hampton provides information to reporters

Detroit police provide information after child hit, killed by ice cream truck

“This time of year with the weather breaking, it’s very important that everybody’s mindful that the children are out and they’re playing. If you see school buses and ice cream trucks, just slow down a little bit, look around, check your surroundings before proceeding past them," Detroit Police Department Capt. Shannon Hampton told reporters. "It’s a very tragic scene.”

Police did not release additional information about the child including an age but said the child was under 10 years old. Police also did not say what led up to the incident.

The homicides fatal squad is investigating, Hampton said.

“We made sure that we brought plenty of resources including our chaplain squad to make sure they’re here to support the officers as well as the family. We’re just here to pray for the family right now,” Hampton said.

Anyone with information can call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

