Child hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A child was hospitalized after she was shot in Detroit Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. on Evanston Street near Nottingham Road and Berkshire Street.

The Detroit Police Department said a car was driving south on Evanston Street when an 8-year-old girl sitting in the rear seat was shot by someone in another vehicle. The second car, a burgundy Cadillac sedan, was driving north.

Police say the child was with a family member who is not her mother or father. The child was taken to the hospital by family.

Police said she was in temporary serious condition on Saturday. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

No other suspect information has been released yet.