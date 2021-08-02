Children taken by Roseville mom found safe, will reunite with father

(WXYZ) — Three children who were reportedly kidnapped by their mother are now safe and in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Thirty-two-year-old Ruth Ann Amo and her kids, 12-year-old Bella, 11-year-old Vanessa, and 7-year-old Samuel had not been seen since a judge signed an order on July 8 turning custody over to their dad, 33-year-old John Tenny. They divorced in 2017.

The kids were located on August 1. Authorities say Tenny is currently en route to be reunited with the children.

Authorities say Amo was knowingly defying a court order to turn the children over to their father and fled the State of Michigan.

Supporters and the family of the mother say police are persecuting the wrong person.