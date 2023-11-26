Watch Now
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

Andy Wong/AP
A man carriers a child walk out from a crowded holding room of a children's hospital in Beijing on Oct. 30, 2023. A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Posted at 3:34 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 15:34:19-05

BEIJING (AP) — China's health ministry says a surge in respiratory illnesses across the country that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus.

The ministry called on local authorities to open more fever clinics and promote vaccinations among children and the elderly as the country grapples with a wave of respiratory illnesses in its first full winter since the removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

The WHO earlier this week requested that China provide information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children, as mentioned by media reports and a global infectious disease monitoring service.

