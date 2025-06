Chinese nationals accused of smuggling biological pathogen into U.S. for work at U-M

(WXYZ) — Two Chinese nationals were arrested by the FBI for allegedly smuggling a biological pathogen into the United States with the intent to do research on it at a University of Michigan laboratory.

The pair is being charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Yunqing Jian and 34-year-old Zunyong Liu smuggled in a fungus called Fusarium graminearum that can cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects in humans and livestock. The feds say it’s classified as a “potential agroterrorism weapon.”

Jian, the complaint alleges, received government funding for her work with this pathogen in China. Jian’s boyfriend, Liu, allegedly works at a Chinese university where he also researches the same pathogen. According to the complaint, Liu later admitted to smuggling the fungus into America through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport to study it at a University of Michigan laboratory, where Jian worked.

“The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals—including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party—are of the gravest national security concerns. These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into in the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme,” said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr., in a statement.

Both the FBI and the U.S. Custom and Border Protection are investigating this case.

“Today’s criminal charges levied upon Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu are indicative of CBP’s critical role in protecting the American people from biological threats that could devastate our agricultural economy and cause harm to humans; especially when it involves a researcher from a major university attempting to clandestinely bring potentially harmful biological materials into the United States. This was a complex investigation involving CBP offices from across the country, alongside our federal partners. I’m grateful for their tireless efforts, ensuring our borders remain secure from all types of threats while safeguarding America’s national security interests,” said U.S. Custom and Border Protection, Director of Filed Operations Marty C. Raybon, in a statement.

Jian is due in federal court this afternoon.