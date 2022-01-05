Chrysler unveils Airflow Concept, plans to offer all-electric vehicle lineup by 2028

(WXYZ) — Stellantis unveiled the Chrysler Airflow Concept at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, and also announced the plan to have the Chrysler brand be all-electric by 2028.

According to Stellantis, Chrysler will have its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025.

“The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028,” Chris Feuell, the Chrysler brand CEO, said in a statement. “Chrysler is an iconic American automotive brand, with a heritage in creating new advanced technologies and product segments. Our brand will serve at the forefront as Stellantis transforms to deliver clean mobility and connected customer experiences.”

According to Stellantis, the Airflow Concept integrates the STLE Brain platform and STLA SmartCockpit and brings a connected hub into the vehicle.

“The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the start of the brand’s journey toward a fully electrified future. It is the result of a thoughtful synthesis of the full arsenal of Stellantis’ connected vehicle technology – inside and out,” Ralph Gilles, Chrysler's chief design officer, added in a statement. “The design features a decisively elegant aerodynamic exterior and a modern, sophisticated interior that takes the customer on a new level of digital delight.”

The STLA Brain is what Stelantis said is the backbone of the Airflow Concept user experience. It will enable software developers to create and update features quickly that are built into the cockpit.

The Airflow will feature all-wheel-drive capability and is powered by two 150 kW electric drive motors – one in the front and one in the rear. It's expected to get between 350-400 miles on a single charge.

