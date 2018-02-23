Cinemark implements new policy banning large bags in theaters

(WXYZ) - Cinemark Theatres has implemented a new bag policy banning large bags.

The policy has been put in place to "enhance the safety and security" of moviegoers.

In effect since Thursday, any bags or packages measuring larger than 12" x 12" x 6" will not be permitted into the theater. Medical equipment and diaper bags are an exception.

The company says it reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theater.

There are Cinemark movie theaters located in Flint, Taylor and Ypsilanti.