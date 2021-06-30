City investigating rusty water complaints in three Detroit neighborhoods

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) is investigating reports of brown, rusty water in taps and toilets in several neighborhoods on the city's east side, according to a statement issued by the City of Detroit.

Residents and businesses in Cornerstone Village, East English Village and Morningside have reported issues with their water.

Courtesy Deborah Hymon of Detroit

The city says the rust color is "due to a disruption in the water pipes serving these neighborhoods causing sediment to enter the customer taps."

Water customers in those neighborhoods are being advised to:

Check their faucet and if they see brown, rusty water after running it for at least two minutes to report it to DWSD by calling 313-267-8000.

Do not use water for drinking and washing clothes out of an abundance of caution if you have brown, rusty water after running your faucet for at least two minutes.

The city says boiling the water will not help in this case.