City leaders say children injured, killed by guns in the home becoming a crisis

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit has seen a number of children injured and even killed after getting their hands on guns inside the home.

That list of kids continues to grow because of irresponsible adults, with the latest incident happening late Wednesday. A 7-year-old shot himself with a gun inside his home. A last update said that the child was alert and talking while being treated in the hospital.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom met with a city leader who is pleading with parents and adults to take charge of this issue and do better by the young people in their lives, now.

"When we start talking about losing the lives of children because of adults, that shouldn't happen. It shouldn't happen at all," said Detroit City Councilman James Tate. "There's a certain level of responsibility, personal responsibility, that you have to take when you have a lethal weapon in your home."

