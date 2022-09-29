City of Detroit begins demolition of the now-infamous Packard Plant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A construction crew began demolition on a portion of the Packard Plant building in Detroit Thursday afternoon.

The city held a press conference ahead of the demolition. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the project has been long overdue.

"The Packard plant has been a source of national embarrassment for the city of Detroit for many years and a source of personal pain for people in this community," Duggan started.

The 3.5 million-square-foot building, which sits on Concord Street, has been vacant for decades. In that time, there were fires and a bridge collapse at the plant. The plant was also a part of murder investigations.

Tara Moxley, who lives nearby, says the blighted property has been the view from her front yard since she moved into her home on the Eastside in 1972. Moxley has since helped lead the charge to get the building removed as the vice president of her neighborhoods block club.

"It feels like a victory, like something we've been fighting for, for a long time," said Moxley. "It’s a total eyesore. We’ve been eating for this to happen for a long time so I’m visibly excited to see this building coming down."

Moxley says the plant is a safety concern as falling debris threatens people and children who may be passing by like her grandchildren who play outside. She says the plant represents neglect.

"It's like they forgot about this neighborhood," said Moxley.

Thursday's $1.7 million demolition only covers the cost of removing two blocks worth of the plant's far-spanning real estate. The city says this is just one part of the revitalization of Detroit.

"Every building that we can save we’re going to save but those that can’t be saved we’re going to protect the community and surrounding neighbors by getting them down," said Duggan.

Nearly 10 years ago, the plant was expected to see new life after it was purchased by a Peruvian developer with plans to construct a mixed-use space that included condos.

Display Group, the event staging company butted up directly against a portion of the building, has also voiced concerns regarding safety. The business was forced to add scaffolds over nearby sidewalks because of the threat of falling debris.

"Unfortunately, the adjacent building has been deteriorating resulting in falling debris on our roof and inevitable reclaiming by nature. For years, we’ve been extremely hopeful for the growth of this community and the plans of this developer, and it just hasn’t happened," said Mike McConnell with Display Group.

The city says multiple court orders and attempts to get the developer to get the building into a safe condition were unsuccessful. However, they plan to go after the contractor for repayment as the demolition continues.

"We had an owner that gave us nothing but basically a decade of false and broken promises and we did everything legally possible," said Duggan.

While the plant coming down represents a new day for many, some Detroiters are cherishing the history it leaves behind. Arthur, who grew up on the Eastside, stood outside of the dilapidated building Thursday collecting bricks.

﻿"I like to collect the bricks because once the bricks are in the landfill you’ll never see them again. I just like to have a part of history," he said.

Arthur says he has bricks from Tigers Stadium, Joe Louis Arena and the J. L. Hudson building. He says he takes the bricks home, cleans them off and then writes the date and location the brick came from.

"It's sad to see stuff like this go. I thought they were going to build it all back but they didn't," said Arthur.

The city says the first part of the demolition is expected to wrap up by December but getting the entire plant down will likely take about 2 years. Mayor Duggan estimated the entire demolition will cost around $15-20 million. While there's no concrete plan for what will replace the plant, city leaders are hopeful it will involve electric vehicle manufacturing.

