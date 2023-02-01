City of Detroit opens two 24-hour warming centers as extreme cold arrives

The City of Detroit has opened two 24-hour warming centers starting Wednesday morning through the weekend due to extremely cold temperatures.

Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills below-zero, which prompted the city to open the warming centers.

They will be open from Wednesday morning, Feb. 1 through Sunday morning, Feb. 5.

The 24-hour warming centers are at:

Farwell Recreation Center – 2711 E. Outer Dr. starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Patton Recreation Center – 2301 Woodmere, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday

The city said Detroit Public Library branches will remain available as respite centers during operating hours and three warming centers will provide overnight relief.

Detroit Public Library Respite Locations

The libraries are operating under COVID-19 protocols, which includes limited capacity and the mandatory wearing of masks.

Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor, Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor, Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from - 8 p.m.

Chandler Park Branch, 12800 Harper, Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thurs. from noon -

8 p.m.

8 p.m. Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd., Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road, Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.

Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene, Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Franklin Branch, 13651 E. McNichols, Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant, Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.

Main Library, 5201 Woodward Avenue Tues. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Thurs., Fri. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays (from Oct.-May): 1 - 5 p.m.

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd., Technology, Literacy & Career Center Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.

Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River Ave., Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. 7 Mile Road, Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Wilder Branch, 7140 E. 7 Mile Road, Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Warming Centers

The City of Detroit also reminds residents that three warming shelters are open for those needing to escape winter weather conditions and experiencing homelessness. The City-funded warming centers are open through March 31 and provide protection from cold weather, meals, showers, sleeping accommodations, and housing assistance services to residents experiencing homelessness.

To ensure the safety and security of residents using warming centers, all three facilities are supervised at all times. Individuals, families and youth seeking shelter or warming center placements can call (313) 305-0311 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesdays for assistance.

Veterans seeking shelter should go to the Dingell VA Hospital, 4646 John R St., Red Tower 2nd Floor, from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays or 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Outside of these hours of operation, or on holidays, those seeking shelter should come in person to one of the following three warming center locations: