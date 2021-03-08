City of Troy honors residents who lost lives to COVID-19 with white flags on lawn of City Hall

TROY (WXYZ) — As we approach the year mark since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Michigan, the City of Troy is honoring Troy residents who lost their lives to the pandemic by placing white flags on the lawn of Troy City Hall.

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker and Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Brooks placed 110 white flags in front of City Hall.

Their proclamation, which will be presented for the record at tonight's city council meeting in Troy, reads in part "... the Mayor and City Council of the City of Troy encourage our residents to always remember those we have lost due to the COVID pandemic and to give thanks for the lives saved from the virus. The Troy residents we have lost due to COVID are loved ones from our community - mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, and uncles."

In Michigan, as of March 6, 15,666 residents of the state have died due to COVID-19.