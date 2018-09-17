C.J. Barrymore's to invest $2 million in new attractions

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - New rides could be coming to C.J. Barrymore's.

The entertainment center will reportedly invest $2 million in new attractions. A board meeting in Clinton Township will discuss new rides.

The new rides will be different from what C.J. Barrymore's already have. The first ride will be a daring drop and saddle sling combo tower, meaning riders will drop on one side and shoot up on the other side. The tower will be 130 feet tall.

A spinning coaster and Ferris wheel are also on the board's agenda. If approved by the Clinton Township Board of Trustees, the new rides are expected to be ready by next year.