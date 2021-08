CLARKSTON, MY (WXYZ) — According to Michigan State Police, the Clarkston siblings taken by their father on August 4, have been found safe in North Carolina.

According to police, the children's father, Joshua Breckenridge, stole his children's mother's car and drove to North Carolina.

The 22-month-old suffers from a heart condition and seizures and does not have her medication.