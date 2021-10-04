Clinton Twp. Police investigating after 2 auto dealer employees shot in parking lot

(WXYZ) — Clinton Township police say they are investigating after two auto dealer employees were shot in a parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the lot of R&R Auto Sales on Gratiot Avenue.

According to police, a caller reported that a suspect shot the two employees and then got into a vehicle and left southbound from the location.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting. The two victims were reportedly transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say the victims are in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-493-7854.