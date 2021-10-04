Watch
News

Actions

Clinton Twp. Police investigating after 2 auto dealer employees shot in parking lot

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:57 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 17:57:00-04

(WXYZ) — Clinton Township police say they are investigating after two auto dealer employees were shot in a parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the lot of R&R Auto Sales on Gratiot Avenue.

According to police, a caller reported that a suspect shot the two employees and then got into a vehicle and left southbound from the location.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting. The two victims were reportedly transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say the victims are in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-493-7854.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!