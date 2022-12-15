Watch Now
Coalition pushing to raise $300K to help families fleeing war in Ukraine

Posted at 2:34 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 14:34:39-05

(WXYZ) — A coalition of church and non-profit leaders is pushing to raise $300,000 to help families fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Detroit Community Partnership for Ukraine is raising the money to provide food, shelter and other essentials for refugees crossing the border with Poland.

The group is also looking into bringing some Ukrainian families here to metro Detroit. On top of funds, they're hoping to send generators and vans into Ukraine.

They say while the U.S. has its share of problems, it's a far cry from what these families are going through.

"They're freezing, they're starving, they're being targeted, women and children are being targeted by Russia. We're not experiencing that," said Jack Lintol, a local volunteer.

If you'd like to donate to their cause, click here.

